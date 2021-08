CASSVILLE, Mo. — A woman from Barry County died in a car crash on Highway 37 Friday, August 13.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Farm Road 2160 on the north side of Cassville, Missouri. According to troopers, Julie Nistas, 63, of Seligman, Missouri pulled onto Highway 37 and was hit by an oncoming GMC pickup.

Nistas was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the pickup and the two passengers only had minor injuries.