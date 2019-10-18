One woman died after three-vehicle accident in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.– Missouri Highway Patrol has released the name of a driver killed in a 3 vehicle crash Thursday morning in Phelps County.

Natalie Woodward, 29, of Waynesville was driving eastbound on I44 near mile marker 177 when her vehicle crossed the median. Two semi-trucks driving westbound struck Woodward’s vehicle.

One of the semis overturned after the impact of the crash.

The crash report shows all three drivers were wearing seatbelts.

This is Troop I’s fourth fatality for October and 32 for 2019.

