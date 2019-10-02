One woman dead after Springfield pedestrian crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1478035506149.png

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One person has died after a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on October 1 around 11 p.m.

A 2000 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Laine Smith of Springfield, was entering the westbound merge lane onto I-44 from southbound Kansas Expressway when it hit a female pedestrian. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway of the merge lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from injuries related to the crash.

The investigation and ongoing and more details will come.

This is Springfield’s 11 fatality motor vehicle crash in 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now