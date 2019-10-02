One woman dead after Springfield pedestrian crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One person has died after a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on October 1 around 11 p.m.

A 2000 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Laine Smith of Springfield, was entering the westbound merge lane onto I-44 from southbound Kansas Expressway when it hit a female pedestrian. The pedestrian was walking in the roadway of the merge lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from injuries related to the crash.

The investigation and ongoing and more details will come.

This is Springfield’s 11 fatality motor vehicle crash in 2019.