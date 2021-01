HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Hickory County on Highway 64, two miles south of Nemo, Missouri.

On Jan. 22, 27-year-old Ashley McGinnis was traveling south on Highway 64 when Missouri State Highway Patrol said she failed to negotiate a turn to the right, went off the left side of the roadway, hit multiple trees and rolled over.

McGinnis was pronounced dead at the scene and was confirmed to not be wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.