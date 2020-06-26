One unsheltered member of the community has tested positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Connecting Grounds posted on Facebook that one of the unsheltered members of the community tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was a symptomatic and the test was given as a pre-surgery protocol.

Connecting Grounds has identified two team members that were in direct contact with this individual. The team members are now quarantined for 14 days to protect others.

Connecting Grounds is urging all unsheltered community members to please wear masks and avoid interacting with new people or places.

Connecting Grounds canceled the outreach meals for Friday and Sunday evening to prevent a large group of people getting together. Instead, volunteers will be driving around the community to hand out meals to individuals that they see. The volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.