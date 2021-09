LOCKWOOD, Mo. — One student was taken to hospital with minor injuries today after a school bus from Greenfield rolled on its side en route to Lockwood.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 20 other students were uninjured and were taken back to the school on a second bus.

Trooper Sgt. Mike McClure said the incident occurred after one tire of the bus dropped off the side of the highway, and when the driver overcorrected, the bus was rolled on its side.