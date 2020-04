Springfield, Mo.– One person suffered minor injuries when a vehicle and bicycle crashed early Monday Morning (4/27/2020).

Authorities say the bicyclist was riding southbound on the northbound lane shoulder of West Bypass.

While the vehicle was attempting to make a right turn from Mt Vernon onto West Bypass they struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No arrest were made at this time.