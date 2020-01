SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the foot.

The incident happened at the Kum and Go located on Kansas and College St.

The suspect and victim knew each other.

They got into an altercation and the suspect shot the victim in the foot.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story.