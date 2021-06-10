One person shot, heavy police presence near Grant Beach Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police officers are actively searching the area near Grant Beach Park after one person has been shot.

The victim, according to police, is a 40-year-old male and has been transported away from the scene. There is no confirmation on the extent of the male’s injuries.

A photo of the scene near Grant Beach Park

Police have N. Broadway Ave. between W. Hamilton and Division Street blocked off and are actively searching for a suspect. Officers don’t know if the suspect is inside the home at Broadway and Lynn.

While the scene is active, police are asking people to avoid the area.

According to KOLR10’s crew on scene, the armored vehicle is using its loudspeaker to tell anyone within the home to surrender.

As of 6:10 p.m. on June 10, there are 12 units on the scene.

A man living near the residence, Richard Kennedy, explains what he experienced during the incident.

“I heard them all fighting for a good 10 minutes,” said Kennedy. “I came out to see what was going on. That’s when I peeked down and I saw a guy with a bat charging the door. Then the guy said ‘get my gun.’ The guy charging the door said ‘go get your gun.’ And then pow!”

This is a developing story.