ROSCOE, Mo. — One person is seriously hurt after a house exploded in St. Clair County Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews and deputies were called to 4 Riverview Drive in Roscoe, Missouri just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

One wall of the house was knocked down by the explosion, and there was a fire in the house when crews arrived.

One person was taken out of the house and had severe burns. It’s not known if anyone else was in the house.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is too early to tell what caused the fire or if there should be a criminal investigation.

The Fire Marshal will handle the investigation going forward.