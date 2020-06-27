One person is dead and another injured after break-in in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after trying to break into a home and being shot by the homeowner.

According to Lieutenant Chad McIntyre, Police were dispatched just before 11 p.m. on June 26 to the 2400 block of North Fremont.

Both the homeowner and the intruder had gunshot wounds. McIntyre says the victim was breaking into the home which allegedly lead to the shooting.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital. The intruder died from his injuries.

McIntyre says no charges have been made.

This investigation is still ongoing.