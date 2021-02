BIRCH TREE, Mo. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 60 on Feb. 2, 2021, at 5:47 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cheryl Hadaway-Sanderson, 77, when heading eastbound she began traveling off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

MSHP reports she was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident and her vehicle was totaled.

Next of kin have been notified.