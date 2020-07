The following is a press release from the Lawrence County Health Department:

One of our cases is an Aurora HS football player and that individual is in isolation at home as well as their familymembers. All players have been notified and administration will be contacting parent/guardians. Since footballand other types of activities don’t meet the classic “close contact” definition because of short bursts of contactthat aren’t long in duration, it can create challenges on how to move forward. After multiple conversations withschool administration and coaching staff, the Department of Health and Senior Services and other partners, wehave decided to allow practice to continue under the following conditions: Players and coaches may continue to practice, but must monitor for symptoms until July 30th as well aslimit social contact with others. If another player tests positive, all practice will cease immediately and all players and coaches will beginquarantine.As the school year approaches and extra-curricular activities start to ramp up, we will all be faced with manyunique challenges that may not have clear- cut guidance on how to proceed. Each circumstance may have to beexamined on a case by case basis. We ask our communities to please support each other, and exhibit kindnessso that we can get through this time of uncertainty. By doing this we can hopefully reduce the stress and worrythat many students, children, families, and school staff may be feeling as they wade through a different type ofschool life