One person in single-vehicle accident is dead after being ejected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person in a single-vehicle accident is dead after being ejected on April 4, 2021, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Dylan Gadberry, 25, was heading southbound on Highway 13 just eight miles north of Springfield. Then at 9:07 p.m., he traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, struck a tree, and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports Gadberry was not wearing his safety device at the time of the accident and his vehicle was totaled.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 29th fatal car crash in 2021.