LEBANON, Mo. — An Ozarks First crew is on scene where a home exploded early on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 117 Cedar Crest Drive in Lebanon.

The explosion, according to the fire chief on scene, was due to a propane tank issue.

According to fire crews, one person was taken to the hospital, but there is no information on how serious the individual’s injuries were.

