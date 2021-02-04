One person from West Plains dead after two-vehicle accident on Highway 63

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, on Highway 63, five miles south of Houston, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop G, A 2005 Ford Ranger hit a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, causing both vehicles to become stationary in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, 47-year-old Randy D. Brooks from West Plains, died due to the crash while the driver of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries.

MSHP said Brooks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.