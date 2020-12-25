One person dies after being ejected from vehicle in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after a vehicle crash in Jasper County on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The driver of the 1999 Dodge 1500 was heading east on Route H, five miles west of Jasper County, when the Dodge went off the left side of the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Dodge hit an embankment, overturned and the two people in the vehicle were ejected.

The 63-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The passenger, 66-year-old Deborah L. Thompson, was pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner.

Neither of the individuals in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.