SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is deceased and a minor is injured after a vehicle accident on Missouri 32 east of Halfway on Thursday, Jan. 21.

According to Sargent Mike McClure, the vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver in the process.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner, the juvenile in the passenger seat was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with unknown injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was buckled in, the next of kin has been notified.