ASH GROVE, Mo.- One man has died after a house fire in Ash Grove Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a wood-frame single-family home located at 608 W. Woodbine. Fire crews found the home fully engulfed around 7: 55 a.m.

Fire and police crews are still on scene, and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigator is on the scene as well.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

