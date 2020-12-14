One new Fed Med death from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners (MCFP) in Springfield reported an inmate who died from COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2020.

Inmate Rafael Guerrero tested positive for the virus on Nov. 10, 2020.

The MCFP said Guerrero was placed under isolation and checked daily for symptoms in a unit by 24-hour nursing staff. On Friday, Nov. 13, he was transferred to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The MCFP then stated Guerrero, who had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Dec. 12.

The release states Guerrero was a 70-year-old male who was sentenced in the Southern District of Florida and Eastern District of Washington to an aggregated sentence of 18 years and 22 days for Conspiracy to Possess With Intent to Distribute 5 or more Kilograms of Cocaine, Attempt to Possess With Intent to Distribute 2 or more Kilograms of Cocaine and Conspiracy to Possess a Listed Chemical With Intent to Manufacture.

MCFP in Springfield says there are currently 822 male offenders in its facility.