One new COVID-19 related death in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the death of one Greene County resident due to COVID-19 on November 10, 2020.

The death was a woman in her 80s.

The Greene County Health Department says the death had an underlying health condition.

The Health Department states, “Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice.”

This marks the 19th COVID-19 death for Greene County in November. The county total sits at 173 deaths since March.

