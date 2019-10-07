One man shot in Aurora, alleged shooter arrested

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora Marionville Police Department says a shooting occurred at the 300 block of West Locust in Aurora.

when officers arrived at the scene, the alleged shooter, a 31-year-old Aurora man, was arrested.

The victim was a 30-year-old man and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police said a nearby school was placed on lockdown until officers confirmed there was no threat.

The suspect is currently being held in Aurora jail and the investigation is still ongoing.

