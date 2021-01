GREENE FOREST, Ark. – Arkansas State Police have identified a man who died in a crash on Wednesday involving a school bus.

Christopher Anderson, 24, died after hitting the back of school bus that was picking up students.

Anderson was traveling west on US 62 when he struck a Green Forest School District school bus.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

According to the crash report, 6 minors were injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville, Arkansas.