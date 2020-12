STONE COUNTY, Mo.– One man is dead due to a car crash in Stone County at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020.

According to the MSHP crash report, 88-year-old Robert Pike was driving approximately one mile south of Kimberling City when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Pike was transported by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield and pronounced dead at 11:00 a.m.