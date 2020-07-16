One male found deceased in Gainsville, Two people now in custody

OZARK COUNTY, Mo.– Two people are now in custody after a 28-year-old Ozark County Resident was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound at a residence north of Gainsville and found 28-year-old Kameron Shane Stillwell deceased.

Deputies were able to “ping” the phones of two “persons of interest” and locate them near the Arkansas-Oklahoma border. Authorities located an unknown number of weapons when taking the two into custody.

The two individuals are being held at the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office.