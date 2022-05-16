SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An incident involving a car hitting a pedestrian has closed an eastbound lane on I-44.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by a car causing non-fatal injuries on eastbound I-44 near the exit to US-160. This happened Monday morning, before 10:00 a.m.

Currently, only one lane is closed with a mile-long queue.

Our crew on the scene said the scene was beginning to clear at 11:00 a.m. Monday.

This is the sixth person in the past three weeks to be struck by a vehicle in Springfield.

On April 26, a man was hit and killed when an SUV veered into the median. Police said they made an arrest, but so far, no charges have been filed.

On April 27, a man was hit and killed by a dump truck when he walked into a lane of traffic on Highway 65 near Battlefield Road.

Two pedestrians were injured on April 29 when a car swerved and hit them as they crossed Glenstone Avenue.

A pedestrian was also injured on May 7 when a vehicle driving on Kearney Street veered onto a sidewalk and hit them before driving off. There have been no charges filed in the Glenstone or the Kearney incidents.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.