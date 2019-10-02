One injured after motorcycle accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Officers are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a white van on Glenstone and Bennett.

Robert Byrne traffic Lt with Springfield Police Department said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Glenstone and the van was traveling north.

The white van had merged into the northbound turn lane getting ready to turn from Bennett onto Glenstone. The van proceeded to turn left when it went into the path of the motorcyclist and struck it.



The motorcyclist has serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility.

An investigation is still going on.