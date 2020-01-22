One in custody after police chase in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A police pursuit through Springfield this morning has ended with one in custody.

At about 4:00 a.m., a vehicle was observed running red lights and fishtailing through an intersection. After police pursuit, the car crashed into a parked vehicle and a restaurant on East Walnut.

Aviary Cafe’s downtown location sustained some minor exterior damage, including a broken window.

After a short foot pursuit, officers took the suspect into custody.

The car was confirmed stolen out of Arkansas, and there were no injuries.

Officers took the driver to Greene County Jail, pending formal charges.