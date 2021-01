SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A shooting victim is being treated at a Springfield hospital after, Police say, a dispute among neighbors on the north side of town.

That shots were fired, according to the Springfield Police Department, within the 900 block of N. Kansas Expressway.

The victim’s injuries are, according to SPD, “non-life-threatening.”

The neighbor that allegedly fired the shots was not on scene when police arrived Friday. There are no further details about the conflict that led to the shooting.