One Greene County inmate and three former inmates test positive for COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Greene County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Officers transported three former inmates from their facility to the Missouri Department of Corrections. The three former inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Department of Corrections.

As a precautionary measure, the Greene County Jail medical staff rescreened the entire inmate population of 769 and found one inmate who displayed symptoms.

That inmate tested positive for COVID- 19.

The inmate was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the housing unit has since been isolated and testing conducted, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Jail medical staff have issued a mask to all inmates and are continuing to screen the existing inmate population as well as new arrest brought to the facility.