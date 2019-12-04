One female shot in Springfield overnight

SPRINGFIELD, MO.– Police responded to a call at 12:11 a.m. (12/4/2019) from a woman saying she had been shot.

The victim was unsure of where she was.

Police found her at Battlefield and Lone Pine by tracking her phone.

The female victim was shot in the back.

She was transported to a local hospital with non- life-threatening injuries. She underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Police say she was reluctant to give information about the shooting suspect. She did say that she knew the shooter and they were driving a red Chevy Impala.

This is a developing story.

