SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– MoDOT will soon be repairing the Old Iron Bridge, closing off one entrance to the James River Greenway Trail.

The bridge is going to be open for the rest of this week before work continues next week, starting on May 16.

“There’s a lot of greenery down here,” said Ozark resident Joel Burkhart.

What used to be the Old Highway 65 Bridge is now a pedestrian bridge connecting several trails.

Resident Mark Williams uses the trail every week.

“I can walk all the way there and back and see way less traffic,” Williams said. “That’s usually why I started this end of the trail.”

The bridge sits on the far southeast corner of Springfield, right next to the 60/65 interchange.

Burkhart said he’s been using the trail every day for the last several weeks because of its’ convenience.

“It’s just really easy to get to,” Burkhart said. “From coming from work in Springfield, and then on the way home, sometimes it’s pretty packed. But usually I can at least find a parking spot that’s in this small space here.”

MoDOT said crews will be repairing the bridge periodically – meaning it will be open from time to time as the repairs are ongoing.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with it but it doesn’t take much weight if it’s just a pedestrian bridge,” Williams said.

All trail-goers will have to find a different entrance to the trails once crews are working.

MoDOT said the completion date will be shared once crews are sure of the extent of the repairs.