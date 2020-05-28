One deceased, one injured after an altercation in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Mo.– The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired around the Grandview Beach area that had injured two people on May 27 at approximately 5:18 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the initial investigation suggested that Donald Leven entered the residence brandishing a gun. Leven then allegedly fired the gun to scare the victim, Rebecca Duncan.

According to a witness, Duncan was shot in the head while calling for help. Leven then turned the gun on himself, resulting in a fatal wound.

The witness says Levan was upset about a breakup and eviction.

When Police arrived, Duncan was alive and transported to the University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.