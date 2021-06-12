One dead, two minorly injured after head-on collision

AVA, Mo. — One person is dead and two suffered minor injuries after a head-on collision on June 11, 2021, around 5:36 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on U.S. Interstate 5 just a half-mile from Ava when a 2017 Ford F150 crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Pontiac Solstice head-on. Both vehicles then ran off the roadway.

Julie Freeman, 53, from Squires, Missouri, was the driver of the Pontiac, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports both vehicles were totaled and Freeman was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

The driver and a passenger in the F150 suffered minor injuries.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 14th fatality this year.

