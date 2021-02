SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One man is dead and another individual injured after a shooting on the corner of Chestnut Street and Homewood Avenue Monday, Feb. 1.

Springfield police said they went to the scene after a call at 6 p.m. and found a deceased male in the home.

One person went to the hospital with moderate injuries.

There is no confirmation on who the shooter is. Police are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.