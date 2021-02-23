One dead, one injured after car goes over drop-off near Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead and another has minor injuries after a single-car crash east of Springfield on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

At approximately 8 p.m., the vehicle with two people inside went over a drop-off at the intersection of State Highway D/State Highway J.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, The two people were from Springfield and their ages ranged from 20-35 years.

The Highway Patrol is still on scene doing an investigation. View some photos of the scene below:

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now