One dead, one injured after car goes over drop-off near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead and another has minor injuries after a single-car crash east of Springfield on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

At approximately 8 p.m., the vehicle with two people inside went over a drop-off at the intersection of State Highway D/State Highway J.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, The two people were from Springfield and their ages ranged from 20-35 years.

The Highway Patrol is still on scene doing an investigation. View some photos of the scene below:

This is a developing story.