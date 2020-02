OZARK COUNTY, Mo.– The Ozark County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a residence on Clarkridge early this morning (2/12/202).

When officers arrived, they found Robert Christian Chambers, 27-year-old from Gainsville, was stabbed to death.

The Ozark County Sheriff Dan Reed says persons of interest are being questioned at this time.

An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week.