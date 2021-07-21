One dead after single-vehicle accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident around 11 p.m. on July 20, 2021, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The accident happened around the 2800th block of S. Ingram Mill Road, near the Glendale High School.

An officer was flagged down by a person who found the crash that night, according to SPD.

When police arrived at the scene they found a vehicle had collided with a tree.

The victim, a 38-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released as next of kin have not been notified.

