One dead, 4 minors injured after Barton County car crash

BARTON COUNTY, Mo.– A single-vehicle car crash Saturday night has left one person dead and four minors injured.

At 8:09 p.m. on US 160 near Golden City, Isiah Pitts, 22, was driving a vehicle with six occupants when his vehicle struck a bull that had wandered into the roadway. The car then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Jason Hawkins, 44, was flown to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was pronounced dead Sunday at 10:32 a.m. The four youths were driven to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.

No safety devices were activated in the crash.