One dead, 4 minors injured after Barton County car crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARTON COUNTY, Mo.– A single-vehicle car crash Saturday night has left one person dead and four minors injured.

At 8:09 p.m. on US 160 near Golden City, Isiah Pitts, 22, was driving a vehicle with six occupants when his vehicle struck a bull that had wandered into the roadway. The car then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Jason Hawkins, 44, was flown to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was pronounced dead Sunday at 10:32 a.m. The four youths were driven to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.

No safety devices were activated in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now