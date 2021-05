NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police have one suspect in custody and a second suspect identified in a robbery that occurred at the Signal gas station near the intersection of 160 and 14 in Nixa.

Mason Barber, 18, of Nixa, has been charged with robbery in the second degree.





According to a press release, the robbery happened late Saturday, April 17, around 11:10 pm.

The second suspect has also been identified and a warrant is pending for his arrest.