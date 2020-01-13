One Arkansas town working to legalize buying liquor by the drink

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ar. — People who live in one Northwest Arkansas town say they’re excited to soon be able to get a margarita at their favorite Mexican restaurant.

Restaurants in certain parts of Prairie Grove, Arkansas can’t sell liquor by the drink.

Now, the owners of Gabriella’s Mexican Restaurant are opening up a new location a few miles away from its current building.

Management says if all goes well they could become the only restaurant in Prairie Grove to sell alcohol by the glass.

“More people would want to come here instead of going to Fayetteville to grab a margarita,” said Nicholas Kirklans, Prairie Grove resident. “You can just stay right here by your house and get one”

The restaurant is hoping to get a private club permit to serve alcohol by the drink.

People will be voting on an ordinance to allow alcohol by the drink in November.