One Arkansas town working to legalize buying liquor by the drink

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ar. — People who live in one Northwest Arkansas town say they’re excited to soon be able to get a margarita at their favorite Mexican restaurant.

Restaurants in certain parts of Prairie Grove, Arkansas can’t sell liquor by the drink.

Now, the owners of Gabriella’s Mexican Restaurant are opening up a new location a few miles away from its current building.

Management says if all goes well they could become the only restaurant in Prairie Grove to sell alcohol by the glass.

“More people would want to come here instead of going to Fayetteville to grab a margarita,” said Nicholas Kirklans, Prairie Grove resident. “You can just stay right here by your house and get one”

The restaurant is hoping to get a private club permit to serve alcohol by the drink.

People will be voting on an ordinance to allow alcohol by the drink in November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories