Oh deer: Unusual burglary suspect enters Greene County woman’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County Deputies responded to an unusual burglary call involving a white-tailed suspect.

According to a social media post by the Greene County Sheriff’s office, the caller stated she heard glass breaking in the lower level of her residence and could hear a person running around. When deputies arrived on the scene they could see the suspect inside the basement.

The suspect was described as having brown fur and a whitetail and was running into basement walls and other objects.

Several attempts were made by deputies to detain the furry suspect but were finally able to corral the ‘Jane Doe’ out of the residence through an open door.

The deer did have a few minor lacerations from running into the walls and objects in the basement. No deputies were harmed during the investigation.

Though shaken, the homeowner was happy that deputies showed up and got the animal out of her home.