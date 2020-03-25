Officials explain how the stay-at-home order will be enforced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City and county officials addressed residents on March 25 on how the stay-at-home order will be enforced.

Violation of the order is punishable by fines of up to $1,000, and/or up-to 180 days in jail.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams answered some questions today about what the enforcement of that order could look like.

“We are not going to be indiscriminately stopping people to check and see what their status is or where they’re going,” Williams said. “Neither the city nor the county is issuing any kind of permits or papers or something that someone has to carry to show police. I would ask if you are stopped, and the officers are going to stop people as we do every day for a variety of reasons, this will certainly be a follow-up question. Just be prepared to explain what you’re doing and where you’re going.”

Williams says they won’t be actively pursuing anyone who is out in public, but the police could stop you and ask what you are doing out.

There are currently 23 cases of COVID-19 in Greene County.

Five patients have recovered and are now out of isolation.

To see what counts as an essential business, click here.