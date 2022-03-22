SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 20-year plan to improve the city of Springfield is taking shape after a presentation Tuesday (3/22/22) regarding “Forward SGF.”

It’s a comprehensive plan that will create a vision for the future of Springfield, prioritizing what citizens would like to accomplish by the year 2040.

The Forward SGF workshop identified key neighborhoods, corridors, and areas of downtown to focus on, while also anticipating how the city might change in the next 20 years.

Dr. Tom Prater is the chair of the Forward SGF Citizen’s Advisory Committee. He explained efforts to put this plan together began in 2019, just as the last 20-year plan, Vision 2020 expired.

Prater reminded OzarksFirst viewers on Tuesday, while the Forward SGF plan is still in the early stages, oftentimes, looking back provides more hope these ideas will soon become a reality.

“If you’re a city or a community, not just the city infrastructure, but if you’re a community and you put together a plan and then you deliver, it makes it a whole lot easier and more credible to develop a new plan.”

A lot can change over the course of 20 years, and Prater says a lot of what makes up present-day, downtown Springfield was stirred by Vision 2020.

For instance, what is currently Jordan Valley Park used to be a field before the city came up with a plan to add more green space in Springfield’s urban areas.

The Jordan Valley Ice Park was also part of that vision, which opened in 2001.

Springfield’s minor league baseball stadium came shortly after. Hammons Field broke ground in July 2002 and opened in April 2004.

As it is with Forward SGF, Vision 2020 also made connecting with nature a priority, which lead to the development of Springfield’s Greenways Trails.

“The Galloway’s Trails, the South Creek Trail, some of the development of Fellows Lake in terms of trail work…those were all a part of Vision 2020,” says Prater.

Looking ahead to 2040, Prater says Forward SGF is design-centered, with a focus on creating a better quality of life for locals, as well as a more attractive place for visitors.