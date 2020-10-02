Official ribbon cutting hosted in celebration of new elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The official ribbon cutting for the new Delaware Elementary School was celebrated by students and staff on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Springfield Superintendent Dr. John Jungmann says students and staff started using the building Aug. 25, but Oct. 1 is the day they chose to celebrate the new asset to the community.

The school is 68,000 square feet and has 27 classrooms to accommodate the multiple needs of students.

“Well, we are excited to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Delaware Elementary School,” said Jungmann. “The project is amazing, it’s just a perfect environment for our students and this community, and it will serve kids for decades to come.”

The old school building was demolished with funds from Proposition S.