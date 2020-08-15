Official: Get Missouri mail-in votes in week before election

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service official is warning that Missourians should return their mail-in ballots at least a week before the election to ensure they’ll be counted.

Postal Service official Thomas Marshall told Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft last month that the service might not be able to return all mail-in ballots to election officials by Nov. 3.

Missouri requires mail ballots to arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day for them to be counted. Marshall says Missouri should encourage voters to mail ballots no later than Oct. 27.

Election authorities expect a big increase in mail-in ballots this year because of coronavirus concerns.