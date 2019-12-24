Officers fire at man as he attempted to drive toward them

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– Authorities say Kansas City police officers fired at a man suspected of driving under the influence after he attempted to drive toward them in a narrow alley.

Police spokeswoman Officer Doaa el-Ashkar said in a news release early Tuesday that the driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released into police custody.

It didn’t say whether the driver was struck by the gunfire.

The release said officers attempted to stop the driver around 11:30 p.m.

Monday after observing him weaving in and out of traffic.

The shooting happened in an industrial area.