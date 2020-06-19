Officer Priebe files lawsuit against Routh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield police officer who was crushed beneath an SUV in front of the city’s police headquarters last week has sued the man accused of injuring him.

An attorney for Officer Mark Priebe and his wife Heather filed the suit earlier this week against Jon Tyler Franklin Routh after the officer suffered serious injuries on June 9 at the police station on Chestnut Expressway.

Routh, who is held in the Greene County Jail on charges of first-degree assault of a special victim is accused of intentionally striking Priebe with his vehicle. The suit claims he should be held responsible for the officer’s incapacity, loss of employment, the costs of his medical treatment, and loss of quality of life.

The lawsuit states that Priebe will be a paraplegic for the rest of his life, and the costs of his care will amount to millions of dollars.

Priebe was flown to a treatment and rehabilitation facility in Colorado on Thursday. His family has said it is hopeful that he will be able to regain the use of his legs, but his recovery will be long and difficult.

The suit also seeks to punish Routh as a deterrent to others for such actions in the future.

Online court records do not at this time indicate court dates have been set to hear the lawsuit.