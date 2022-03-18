SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Fallen Joplin officer Jake Reed has continued to serve others after his passing.

Reed was a registered organ donor. Friends, family and even strangers say his decision to become an organ donor is a noble life-saving choice.

“Through this act, Jake saved the lives of numbers of people throughout the country,” Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland said.

Mid-America Transplant said roughly 51% of Missourians are registered organ donors.

“I do think that a lot of people don’t sign up because of misinformation on whether people will be saved,” Hospital Specialist for Mid-America Transplant Mary Hines said. “That is not the case. Less than 1% of people die in a manner that make them eligible to be an organ donor. So there’s a very specific criteria that we look at at the end of life to make sure that person is truly a candidate.”

Mid-America Transplant covers Eastern and Southern Missouri as well as Southern Illinois, and Northeast Arkansas. Hines said in 2021, 258 organ donors helped facilitate 706 organ transplants in those regions.

“I saw the impact of the donor families as well as the recipients in that we can rewrite that last chapter for the donor,” Hines said. “That doesn’t have to end tragically. We can give hope. We can give their loved ones another chapter to their story.”

Hines said there are still many people waiting for a donation. She said around 106,000 people are waiting for an organ donation. About 90,000 of those are waiting for a kidney.

“Those people can wait anywhere from five to ten years on dialysis and be impacted usually by waiting,” Hines said.

Hines suggests those looking to become an organ donor have a conversation with their families.

“I think it’s just really important to start the conversation about end of life,” Hines said. “I think that we all have to realize that at some point it’s going to happen to all of us. And I think it’s important to talk about what those wishes are when we can be calm and talk about why and and how that impacts others.”

Springfield police officer Mark Priebe received an organ donation from an Independence officer back in September.

“My father was a law enforcement officer so both of those stories touched my heart very much,” Hines said. “I pray for officer Reeds family all the time and officer Priebe’s family. We support them as well. I just think it’s amazing. I love the fact that it raises awareness about donation and that we can talk about it more.”

Joplin Police hope Reed’s legacy will continue on through those he has helped.

“My fervent hope is someday those individuals will learn of this remarkable man and honor him with a life well lived, a life full of love and compassion, caring and humor,” Rowland said. “Just like Jake lived his life.”

To become a registered organ donor, you can sign up on Donate Life Missouri’s website.