Officer-involved in Jasper County shooting

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.– Around 11: 30 p.m. on January 12, 2020, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who they suspected to be intoxicated in Carthage Missouri.

According to a press release the driver, Brad Stirewalt, 47, of Diamond, Missouri, exited the vehicle and fired a weapon at the officers. Officers then returned fire hitting the suspect.

Stirewalt was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is still going on.